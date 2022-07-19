July 19, 2022
WORLD
EU approves additional $504M in military aid for Ukraine
The European Union is to provide Ukraine with another $504M worth of weapons and other supplies to help is resist Russia’s attack on the country. William Lawrence, a professor of political science and international affairs at American University in Washington, unpacks whether these cash injections are prolonging the war in Ukraine. #Ukraine #EU #US
