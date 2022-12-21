Wednesday, December 21, 2022

US announces $1.85B military package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

The Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion military package for Ukraine, including an air-defence system highly sought by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition to Washington's first transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, the new assistance includes expanded precision-strike capabilities, additional munitions and other "critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The assistance includes a $1 billion drawdown from existing US military stocks and $850 million in equipment that will be transferred from the Pentagon under its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems. - Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

Ukrainian president arrives in US for meetings with Biden, Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US capital for meetings with President Joe Biden and to address a joint session of Congress.

His trip marks his first abroad since Russia began its attack against his country 10 months ago. Zelenskyy touched down Wednesday afternoon after flying to the US from his native Ukraine.

He is slated to visit the White House and hold a closed-door meeting with Biden and his top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Cabinet members.

Ahead of Zelenskiy address, US Senate backs new ambassador to Russia

The US Senate backed the confirmation of Lynne Tracy as President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Russia, hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to become the rare wartime world leader to address a joint meeting of Congress.

Tracy, a career diplomat and current ambassador to Armenia, will be the first woman to serve as US ambassador to Russia.

Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war

The Kremlin warned that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's attack, and Russia's defence minister called for expanding Moscow's military by at least 500,000 people.

Speaking during a meeting with his top military brass, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would take lessons learned in the conflict to “develop our armed forces and strengthen the capability of our troops.”

He said special emphasis would go to developing nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.”

Putin: Modern weapons make up 91 percent of Russian nuclear triad

Modern weapons make up 91 percent of the Russian nuclear triad and work on putting into service more of the latest weapons continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in remarks certain to be seen in Western capitals as a veiled warning.

Speaking at a meeting with the Russian Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Putin said the potential of all NATO countries is being used against Russia – in a likely reference to the 10-month-old Ukraine war – and so in the face of that threat the country should maintain its armed forces at top combat readiness.

The rearmament of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces with hypersonic Avangard systems continues, and the super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat will be put into service in the near future, he said.

Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the fighting in Ukraine as a “tragedy” but vowed to pursue his campaign there until its goals are reached, while his defence chief on Wednesday announced a plan to increase Russia's military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million.

Speaking at a meeting Putin held with top military brass, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the 1.5 million-member military should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn’t say when the increased strength would be achieved.

Shoigu also declared plans to form new military units in western Russia to counterbalance plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Ukraine conflict 'shared tragedy' but not Russia's fault: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.

"What is happening is, of course, a tragedy - our shared tragedy. But it is not the result of our policy. It is the result of the policy of third countries," the Russian leader said during a televised meeting with senior military officials.

Security forces raid Ukrainian Orthodox Church monasteries in northeastern Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the northeastern Sumy region said that it raided monasteries of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), as part of a crackdown on churches allegedly loyal to Russia.

“Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine conduct counter-intelligence (security) measures at the facilities of the UOC (MP) in Sumy Oblast. In particular, we are talking about the Sofronievo-Molchensky Men's Monastery of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary (UPC MP),” a statement from the SBU’s branch in the Sumy region read.

The statement further said that the raids were carried out with other law enforcement agencies in order to counter “subversive activities” in the country, noting that all actions are taking place “within the limits of current legislation.”

Seven civilians found in mass grave in southern Kherson region: Ukraine

The bodies of seven civilians were found in a mass grave in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the nation’s defence minister said.

“On November 30, in the village of Pravdyne (in Kherson region), a mass burial of victims … was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl,” Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

He also said the bodies of more than 500 civilians, including children, were discovered in the Kharkiv region alone, with search operations still ongoing.

Ukrainian minister sees big fall in 2022 corn harvest, smaller corn area in 2023

Ukraine's corn production could fall to 22-23 million tonnes this year from 41.9 million in 2021 because of a reduction in the harvested area caused by Russia's attack, its agriculture minister said.

"It would be good if we harvest 22 to 23 million tonnes (of corn)," said Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, whose country is a major global exporter of corn.

The ministry in September, forecast the 2022 corn crop at 25 million to 27 million tonnes.

Kremlin says no chance of Ukraine talks as Zelenskyy travels to Washington

The Kremlin has said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kiev.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict - something which could backfire on Kiev, he warned.

"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.

War in Ukraine showcases future of warfare: NATO official

The ongoing war in Ukraine demonstrates what the future of warfare looks like, according to David van Weel, NATO's assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges.

Although conventional arms, including tanks and artillery, and tactics like digging trenches have been widely used on the battlefield, modern technologies provided to Ukraine by the alliance since 2014 have played a key role in boosting Kiev's resilience against Moscow, David van Weel told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

When the war in Ukraine began on February 24, Russian attacks were not limited to tangible targets, said van Weel, underlining that Moscow also struck the country's cyberspace.

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

The US will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets, US officials said, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

US officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

The aid signals an expansion by the US in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes.

Ukraine's Zelesnkyy set to visit the US: sources

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington on Wednesday for a meeting with Joe Biden and an address to Congress – his first trip abroad since Russia started its offensive in February.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

