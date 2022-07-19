July 19, 2022
Erdogan, Raisi agree to fight terror groups, PKK, YPG, FETO
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a joint news conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi. Both leaders have agreed to fight against terrorist organisations, PKK YPG and FETO together in solidarity. Middle East analyst Cengiz Tomar has more on the main agenda of the meeting. #RecepTayyipErdogan #EbrahimRaisi #Syriawar
