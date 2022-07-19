Mass Tourism Threatens Scenic Spots in the Balkans

In this episode, we look at how mass tourism is threatening the region's natural beauty and some of its famous hotspots. The high number of tourists is said to be completely overwhelming the region's coasts and this is perhaps felt even more on the popular Greek island of Mykonos, which draws millions of visitors each year. Worried locals say they can no longer recognise the island, as more and more unplanned construction sites are popping up. The Greek government says it will address the problem, and many hope it will have an impact. Fay Doulgeri has more from Mykonos. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.