July 19, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
N Macedonia, Albania's EU bids finally begin after 4-year delay
Albania and North Macedonia finally began their membership talks with the European Union after four years of delay. Negotiations with the two candidates were originally set to start in mid-2018 but a series of obstacles from various EU governments stalled the process. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University in Berlin weighs in on this process. #Albania #NorthMacedonia #EU
