Trilateral Astana summit between Türkiye, Russia and Iran

The presidents of Türkiye, Russia and Iran met in Tehran on Tuesday at a highly anticipated trilateral summit. As part of the Astana peace talks, Syria will be at the top of the agenda. The three countries have been grappling for peace since they launched talks in 2017. This will be the 19th round of the summit and Syrians in opposition-controlled Azaz have high expectations.