WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bandits kill dozens in northern Nigeria
The attacks took place separately on Sunday night in the Malagum and Sokwong communities, a local administrator said.
Bandits kill dozens in northern Nigeria
Police officers and Civil Defence provides security during an election campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria's ruling party, ahead of 2023 Presidential elections in Lagos, Nigeria, November 26, 2022. / AP
December 20, 2022

At least 37 people have been killed by bandits in two communities in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna State, an official confirmed. 

"Bandits attacked the communities in my area and killed 37 people," Atuk Stephen, the political administrator of Kaura district, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Stephen said the attacks took place separately on Sunday night in the Malagum and Sokwong communities.

He said the bandits carried out the coordinated attacks between 11 pm and midnight.

"We are terribly shocked because they burnt about 100 houses after the attack when people were asleep."

"I visited the two scenes of the attack and I am tearful due to the bad situation perpetrated by the bandits,” he added.

According to Stephen, all of the houses in the Sokwong community were completely razed by the bandits and the entire area has been deserted.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.

READ MORE:Several killed in Nigeria market attack

READ MORE:West African leaders agree to create regional force

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us