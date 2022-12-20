TÜRKİYE
Swiss media reports on illegal Greek pushbacks of migrants
Public broadcaster RSI covers Turkish Coast Guard’s rescue of 27 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.
The report said that all of the irregular migrants were Palestinians, most of whom were under the age of 30, including 24 men and three women. / AP Archive
December 20, 2022

Swiss public broadcaster RSI has reported on illegal Greek pushbacks of migrants in the Aegean Sea and an operation by the Turkish Coast Guard to rescue irregular migrants.

The report over the weekend by the Italian language broadcaster has covered the Turkish Coast Guard’s rescue of 27 irregular migrants in two lifeboats pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

It cited an official who said that Greece violated international maritime law by pushing back small migrant boats and often using violent methods against them.

The report noted that the 27 irregular migrants caught in Greece’s territorial waters had left Turkish territorial waters in rubber boats at night and Turkish Coast Guard personnel took them to a safe point.

It said that all of the irregular migrants were Palestinians, most of whom were under the age of 30, including 24 men and three women.

Ill treatment by Greece

One of the rescued migrants said that Greek soldiers beat two of their friends and threw them into the sea.

In the extensive search carried out by the Turkish patrols in the region following the incident, it was noted that three irregular migrants were rescued, one of whom is in critical condition.

It was also reported that 30 other migrants pushed back by Greece were rescued in patrols carried out by Turkish teams during the night.

According to the Turkish Coast Guard Command, upon receiving information that there were irregular migrants on life rafts off the coast of Datca district of Mugla province, teams were sent to the region on December 1.

The crews rescued the 27 irregular migrants in two life rafts and took them ashore.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing asylum seekers back into Turkish waters and denying them entry to Greece, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
