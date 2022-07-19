July 19, 2022
WORLD
British Intelligence: Russia's operation is poorly co-ordinated
Under-staffed, poorly co-ordinated and struggling to maintain position - That's the latest assessment of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, according to British military intelligence. Kiev says it's managed to rebuff multiple eastern advances from Moscow in recent days, as the battle for Donbass grinds on. Melinda Nucifora reports on the latest fighting.
