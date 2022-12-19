TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces capture Daesh terrorist on Interpol wanted list
Identified only as MM, the terrorist was nabbed from the border province of Hatay while trying to sneak into Türkiye, the National Defence Ministry has said.
Turkish forces capture Daesh terrorist on Interpol wanted list
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation. / AA
December 19, 2022

Turkish armed forces and gendarmerie have nabbed a Daesh terrorist wanted by Interpol in a "successful" operation near the southern border province of Hatay, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry on Monday identified the terrorist - wanted by Interpol on a red corner notice - only by the initials MM. 

"The person in question was successfully caught trying to infiltrate our country," it added.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges Russia to fulfill pledges on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us