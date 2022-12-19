WORLD
Russia, China to conduct joint naval drills under Ukraine shadow
The joint naval exercises, which have taken place annually since 2012, will involve missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea, Russia's defence ministry has said.
Russia Navy's guided missile cruiser Varyag (R) arrives for the Chinese-Russian joint naval exercise, near a guided missile destroyer Changchun (DDG150) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, at Dagang port, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 29, 2019. / Reuters Archive
December 19, 2022

Russia and China will hold joint naval drills between December 21-27, Russia's defence ministry has said, as Moscow seeks to increase cooperation with Beijing amid a wave of crippling sanctions by the US-led West.

The joint naval exercises, which have taken place annually since 2012, will involve missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea, Russia's defence ministry said.

"The main purpose of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has sought to increase its political, security and economic links with Beijing and sees China's leader Xi Jinping as a key ally in an anti-West alliance.

The two countries signed a "no limits" strategic partnership just days before Moscow launched the biggest land offensive in Europe since World War II in February, but Beijing has since expressed concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Russia said four of its vessels would take part in the drills - including the Varyag missile cruiser - while six Chinese vessels would take part, along with aircraft and helicopters from both sides.

Russian ships set sail on Monday from the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok to participate in the week-long exercises.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
