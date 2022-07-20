WORLD
Iran Hosts Turkiye and Russia For Trilateral Summit on Syria
The last time the leaders of Turkiye, Russia and Iran met in person, it was a very different world. There was no global pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine was years away. Now, the three presidents have met to discuss a long-running issue that has been largely forgotten, how to end Syria's 11 year-long civil war. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran where he met his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to discuss a series of bilateral issues. He was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on his second trip abroad since ordering an attack on Ukraine back in late February. The three leaders touched on the security situation in Syria's northwest province of Idlib, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the threat of terrorism. The talks came as Turkiye stepped up plans for a possible operation into northern Syria, to clear the YPG terror group from its borders. So can the three leaders hatch out a new deal? And will the conflict in Ukraine affect the delicate balance Ankara and Moscow has maintained in Syria? Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Navvar Saban Security Analyst
