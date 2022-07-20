Türkiye, Iran and Russia agree to eliminate terror groups in Syria

Türkiye, Iran and Russia have agreed on the need to eliminate terrorist groups from Syria. At a summit in Tehran, the leaders also reaffirmed their determination to find a diplomatic solution to end the 12-year civil war. Ahmet Uysal, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies, weighs in on how these countries will work to end terror groups in Syria. #Syria #Erdogan #PKKterrorgroup