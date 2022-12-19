Thousands of people took to the streets of the French capital Paris on the occasion of International Migrants Day to protest against a new immigration draft law.

After gathering at the Porte de la Chapelle metro station on Sunday, they started walking towards the city centre.

The demonstrators held banners saying "France, illegal" and "Racists, fascists, get off our streets" and chanted slogans such as "Solidarity with undocumented migrants" and "We are not dangerous, migrants are in danger."

Calling for more solidarity with irregular migrants, they expressed their opposition to the immigration bill promoted by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Protest for freedom and equality

They demanded that undocumented migrants be provided with official documents that would allow them to legally reside in the country.

Abdoulaye Hotte, an undocumented migrant from Senegal, told Anadolu Agency that he has been in the country for about eight years and has been working in the construction industry.

Hotte said he participated in the protest for freedom and equality for all.

The French government is preparing to introduce a regulation with the bill that would allow migrants with a deportation order to be put on a "wanted list" in order to streamline deportations.

