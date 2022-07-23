Africa Matters: Surviving Inflation

This week, we look at how Africans are coping with soaring inflation, as food and fuel prices hit record highs. Uche Igwe, a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics' Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, says the Russia-Ukraine conflict has worsened the food crisis across the continent. We then meet an entrepreneur in Benin who is bucking the trend by catering to a surging demand for locally made flour, caused by a rise in global wheat prices. And we examine how Cameroon's economy, which had barely recovered from the pandemic, is now feeling the impact of the war in Ukraine. #africamatters