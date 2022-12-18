WORLD
3 MIN READ
Militants capture counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
Officials said 15 militants took control of the centre after overpowering interrogators inside, grabbing their weapons and taking five or six of them hostage.
Militants capture counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
Soldiers drive toward North Waziristan, from Bannu, June 20, 2014 / file. / Reuters
December 18, 2022

Militants have seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu and taken hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said on Sunday.

"It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside while being interrogated following their arrest," Bannu police spokesman Muhammad Naseeb told the news agency Reuters.

He said security forces had surrounded the compound.

Two other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the militants were looking to negotiate for safe passage to neighbouring Afghanistan.

One said about 15 militants took control of the centre after overpowering interrogators inside, grabbing their weapons and taking five or six of them hostage.

The affiliation of the militants was not immediately known.

READ MORE:Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases

Pakistan has been fighting an insurgency by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. The TTP associates itself with Afghanistan's Taliban, which had been trying to broker talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP.

A spokesman for the TTP did not immediately confirm or deny a link with the militants in the compound.

Earlier in the day, at least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an ambush on a police station in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, abutting neighbouring Afghanistan. It was the latest in a slew of similar incidents in recent months. 

The recent attacks are the aftermath of rescinding a fragile cease-fire between Pakistani security forces and the TTP. Both sides blame each other for the violation of the cease-fire.

READ MORE:Policemen killed in northwest Pakistan in suspected terrorist attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us