WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru protests continue, death toll rises
Protests triggered by the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo have been most violent in Ayacucho and Apurimac, which together account for 13 of all reported fatalities.
Peru protests continue, death toll rises
People attend the funeral procession of Clemer Rojas, 23, who was killed during protests against new President Dina Boluarte, in Ayacucho, Peru, Dec. 17, 2022. / AP
December 18, 2022

Peru's former President Pedro Castillo was ousted earlier this month. In the widespread protests that followed, 23 people have been killed, authorities said on Saturday.

Peru has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency as clashes between police and protesters rage on in several areas over Castillo’s December 7 impeachment and arrest.

At least 569 people, including 216 security personnel, have been injured in the capital Lima and other regions, including Apurimac, Ancash, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Moquegua and Puno, according to the Peru Ombudsman’s Office.

READ MORE:Peru's president refuses to resign, calls for early elections amid protests

Protests have been most violent in Ayacucho and Apurimac, which together account for 13 of all reported fatalities.

Peru’s National Coordinator for Human Rights, a coalition of civil society groups, called for an immediate stop to the use of force against protesters, urging authorities to conduct thorough investigations and punish those responsible.

The coalition blamed Peru’s “highest political authorities” for the bloodshed and demanded an end to the military’s intervention as thousands of soldiers swarmed the country after the state of emergency was announced.

READ MORE:Thousands of tourists trapped in Machu Picchu amidst Peru protests

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament, and a schedule for new elections.

They are also pressing for Castillo’s immediate release, with calls only growing louder after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that he will remain in detention for 18 months as he faces charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us