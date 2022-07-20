PTI’s Punjab Victory

Imran Khan is a Pakistani political heavyweight. Less than four months ago he was ousted in a vote of no confidence, but the former prime minister's presence in the country is impossible to ignore. Despite his ouster, Khan still draws massive crowds of supporters in an ongoing effort to return to power. And his party's key election victory in the Punjab province on Sunday could prove the catalyst for his revival. Fawad Chaudhry Pakistan’s Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Saad Muhammad Retired Brigadier in Pakistan's Army Huma Baqai Professor at the Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship