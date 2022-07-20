July 20, 2022
Palestine Youth Orchestra to perform original songs in Türkiye
The Palestine Youth Orchestra travels the world with a goal: to unite people through music. It performs Arabic pieces as well as music from the countries it visits. The latest stop on its itinerary is Türkiye and two of the songs in its repertoire have been composed especially for its performances in the country. Rumeysa Kalin Karabulut has more on the visit.
