Türkiye calls on Iran, Russia to support its fight against terror groups in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and Iran to back Türkiye's possible military operations aimed at eradicating terror groups in Syria, saying the PKK terrorist organisation targets the territorial integrity of the war-torn country. Mustafa Caner, from Sakarya University unpacks whether Moscow and Tehran share Ankara’s determination to fight terror groups in Syria. #Türkiye #Russia #PKK