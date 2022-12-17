WORLD
Pakistan's Imran Khan says his party to dissolve two local assemblies
To pressure the federal government to hold early general elections, Khan says his party will dissolve two of the country's four provincial assemblies.
Khan has been campaigning for snap polls since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April. / AP Archive
December 17, 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his party would dissolve two provincial assemblies next week, earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to build pressure on the federal government to hold early general elections.

Khan's announcement on Saturday comes several months after he first began campaigning for snap polls after being ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April.

Khan's ousting has heightened political uncertainty in the South Asian nation even as it struggles to stave off financial default.

Khan's party controls two of the country's four provincial assemblies. The other two are controlled by his political opponents, who also control the federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and who have said they will not hold national and local polls before they are due in November 2023.

"Next Friday (December 23), we will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies," Khan said while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

READ MORE:Imran Khan: ‘Psychologically, I’m more determined than ever’

Potential fresh constitutional crisis

Punjab, controlled by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is the country's most populous province and makes up nearly half of the country's population of 220 million.

The dissolutions could create a fresh constitutional crisis in the country.

Historically, polls for the federal and provincial governments are held at the same time in a general election every five years.

If the two provincial assemblies are dissolved earlier, separate polls would have to be held for them within 90 days, which could throw up legal problems.

Khan, who was injured in an apparent assassination bid last month, said he was "sacrificing" his two provincial governments for the sake of the country's future.

He added that elections in the two provinces would mean holding polls in 66 percent of the country, so the government might as well hold general elections.

READ MORE:Imran Khan alleges top Pakistan officials are behind plot to kill him

SOURCE:Reuters
