Wickremesinghe chosen to lead Sri Lanka out of strife

For the first time in 44 years, Sri Lanka has shunned popular opinion to elect a president in a parliamentary vote. Ranil Wickremesinghe now has the daunting task of rebuilding a crumbling economy and public trust. But hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans say he is not the answer. Smita Sharma reports on the mood in Colombo.