TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye says 'necessary response' given to Greek interference in NATO drill
Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says Greek planes tried to block a NATO training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea.
Türkiye says 'necessary response' given to Greek interference in NATO drill
Earlier this week, Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that all kinds of unlawful actions of Greece are given the necessary response on the ground and in the diplomatic field based on the principle of reciprocity. / AA Archive
December 17, 2022

Türkiye has given the “necessary response” after Greek planes tried to interfere in a NATO training mission conducted in international airspace, the National Defence Ministry said.

“Combat and support aircraft of our Air Force and the AWACS aircraft commissioned by NATO performed the NEXUS ACE training mission in international airspace over the Aegean Sea,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Greek planes tried to block the mission, the ministry said, adding that the Turkish Air Force gave them the “necessary response, and the NATO mission was successfully completed.”

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations.

It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

READ MORE:Footage shows Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands

READ MORE:Greece’s military buildup in the Aegean – a blow to international law

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us