July 20, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU asks member states to cut gas use by 15% after Putin warning
The European Commission has urged EU members to cut gas usage by 15% until March, over fears supplies from Russia may be drastically reduced. State company Gazprom has warned it may have to cut capacity when the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reopens after maintenance work. But Vladimir Putin says western nations have themselves to blame. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
EU asks member states to cut gas use by 15% after Putin warning
Explore