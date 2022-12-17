TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye. / AA Archive
December 17, 2022

Turkish security forces "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Nothing can prevent Türkiye from preserving its own security

Operation Claw-Lock

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Akar: Türkiye neutralises 13 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq operation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us