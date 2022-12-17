There are 5,000 tourists stranded in Cusco, Peru who had been hoping to see the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. The tourists are the victims of the political crisis in the country.

“We are concerned because there are tourists - children and elderly people - who are walking from Machu Picchu. The hike is not two hours, it is 8 to 10 hours,” Machu Picchu's Mayor Darwin Baca told local media.

Baca requested humanitarian support from the government with helicopters to mobilize tourists.

The country’s third-largest airport, Cusco International, has been closed since Monday when protesters tried to storm the terminal. Trains were halted Tuesday to and from Machu Picchu, which is experiencing food shortages.

The crisis was sparked by the arrest of the former leftist President Pedro Castillo, which triggered a wave of violent protests that have left 18 people dead, according to Health Minister Rosa Gutierrez.

Roads and rail lines have been blocked with rocks, logs and burned tires and airports have been closed, preventing tourists from leaving the country.

Castillo was ousted and arrested for rebellion last week after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption.

He was initially detained for seven days but will spend 18 months in detention as per a judge’s order.

Protesters are demanding the release of Castillo, the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte and new elections.

Although Boluarte submitted a bill to hold elections in April instead of April 2026, Congress rejected the bill on Friday.

A measure fell short by 38 votes, 49 - 87, with 25 abstentions, to have early elections.

Boluarte has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days.

READ MORE:Hundreds of tourists stranded at Machu Picchu amid Peruvian protests

READ MORE:Peru declares state of emergency amid deadly protests