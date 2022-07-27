Why is Europe at the center of Covid wave?

Scorching temperatures across Europe and the conflict in Ukraine are overshadowing another potential crisis; Covid infections have spiked by 30% across the globe in the last month. Catherine Smallwood WHO COVID-19 Incident Manager for Europe LOCATION: COPENHAGEN Emilia Skirmuntt Evolutionary virologist at the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group LOCATION: OXFORD, UK Roberto Cosentini Head of Emergencies at Papa Giovanni the 23rd Hospital LOCATION: BERGAMO, ITALY Ann Marie Kimball Senior Consulting Fellow for the Centre on Global Health Security at Chatham House LOCATION:SEATTLE, US Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.