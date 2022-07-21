WORLD
1 MIN READ
US vows to challenge any further Russian annexation of Ukraine
Russia has carried out multiple attacks in Ukraine on Thursday. One in the city of Kharkiv and three in Donbass - downing a Ukrainian military plane near Krama-torsk. Donetsk police say Russian strikes hit 13 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. With shelling on Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv killing at least two people and wounding 19 others. It comes after Ukraine announced it has killed over 100 Russian soldiers over the past day. Tensions have flared after Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow's focus in Ukraine is no longer limited to the east. US officials have accused Russia of preparing to annex more of Ukraine, as it did with Crimea in 2014.
US vows to challenge any further Russian annexation of Ukraine
July 21, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us