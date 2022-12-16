WORLD
4 MIN READ
UK's largest rail union strike causes massive disruption for commuters
Britain experiences a wave of industrial action including those from nurses, postal workers, and university lecturers.
UK's largest rail union strike causes massive disruption for commuters
Union leader says he knows that "public to be upset about the disruption, but anger should be put towards government, companies." / AP
December 16, 2022

Commuters across the UK have been facing massive disruptions as just one in five trains are projected to operate on Friday and Saturday amid fresh strikes hitting the country.

The members of the UK's biggest rail union (RMT) started their latest industrial action at midnight, which will last 48 hours, they will also go on strike from 6 PM on Christmas Eve until 5.59 AM on December 27 after it rejected a pay offer from Network Rail.

Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, told Sky News the impact of the upcoming strikes would be "minimal."

"The railway shuts down on Christmas Eve in any case to do engineering works, so there aren't scheduled trains on Christmas Day, nor Boxing Day, and the railway curtails its activities early on Christmas Eve," he said.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, previously said the RMT is "playing fast and loose with people's Christmas plans, and the new strike dates announced deliberately target vital engineering work designed to improve the railway."

READ MORE: Thousands of UK rail workers go on strike again

'Strike action across the country'

London bus drivers also announced industrial action in the run-up to Christmas, with strikes taking place on December 10 and December 15 and an upcoming one on December 17.

Road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways Friday also started three weeks of strike action across the country, according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.

About 1,000 Border Force workers will also walk out from Friday, December 23, until New Year's Eve – Saturday, December 31.

A previous government statement said: "military personnel, civil servants and volunteers from across government are being trained to support Border Force at airports and ports across the UK in the event of potential strike action."

"Border Force is ready to deploy resources to meet critical demand and support flow travellers through the border. However, those entering the UK should be prepared for potential disruption," it added.

Strikes cancelled

Meanwhile, a Eurostar strike has been cancelled amid fresh talks over a pay dispute, but further planned strikes are still in place at this point.

Another strike which was supposed to begin Friday at Heathrow airport involving ground handlers has been cancelled after last-ditch peace talks.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: "Unite has been adamant that Menzies (Heathrow employer) was able to offer an improved pay offer and that has proved to be the case. 

As an act of goodwill, the strike action scheduled to begin tomorrow has been suspended so that members can be balloted on the new offer."

READ MORE:UK government mulls calling on military to ease strikes: Conservative Party

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us