TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye contributes to resolving regional crises, global conflicts: Altun
Ankara not only stands out as 'island of stability but also stabilising power,' says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye contributes to resolving regional crises, global conflicts: Altun
"As the Directorate, we work with all our strength to contribute to the building of a more livable future with the peaceful and sustainable policies carried out by Türkiye on a global scale," Altun says. / AA
December 16, 2022

Türkiye continues to contribute to resolving regional crises and global conflicts, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Speaking at the Türkiye National Branding Forum on Friday,  Altun said: "Our world is going through serious tests and serious challenges today. Türkiye, which has successfully overcome these global tests, also contributes to resolving regional crises and global conflicts."

In the era of global uncertainty, Türkiye not only stands out as "an island of stability, but also contributes to world peace as a stabilizing power," Altun added.

We are proud to serve hope all over the world with Ankara's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and the grain deal reached for the solution to the food crisis," he added.

With its principled foreign policy, Ankara has become the hub for global peace and stability, he said, adding that the "models of Türkiye, which we have built from diplomacy to humanitarian aid, from health to the environment, have set an example to the world today."

With its strong steps taken, Türkiye is a regional power, and a global player, he said, adding that as the Communications Directorate, "we carry out our activities to transform this power of our country into a reputable and reliable brand and to make it sustainable."

READ MORE:Türkiye follows 'unique' foreign policy model that world can emulate: Altun

'Peaceful and sustainable policies'

Türkiye's "biggest and most powerful brand" is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said, adding that they are striving to make the Turkish communication model an exemplary initiative for the world.

The Directorate is working with all our strength to contribute to the building of a "more livable future with the peaceful and sustainable policies carried out by Türkiye" on a global scale, he said.

Also, we coordinate the necessary activities to strengthen the Turkish brand and increase its recognition abroad, he said.

The Türkiye Nation Branding Forum is being held by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate in Istanbul on December 16-17.

Also, 44 panellists from public and private sector representatives and media professionals are attending the forum.

Organised on an international scale and a first in Türkiye, the forum aims to bring together national branding coordinators from different countries, senior officials from the organizations that guide the national brand indexes, and EXPO representatives.

READ MORE:Erdogan's diplomacy makes Türkiye indispensable on Int'l stage – Le Figaro

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us