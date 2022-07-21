July 21, 2022
World Bank awards Turkish First Lady Erdogan for climate work
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan received the "Climate and Development Leadership Award", given for the first time by the World Bank, for her pioneering work on climate with her Zero Waste Project. At the award ceremony, First Lady stated that climate change is no longer just an environmental problem, but a global crisis that deeply affects the development and welfare of countries.
