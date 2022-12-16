TÜRKİYE
Explosion wounds police officers in southeastern Türkiye
Two suspects have been arrested after the incident in the country's southeast.
The explosion occurred as a bus transporting police officers was passing by in Diyarbakir province. / AA
December 16, 2022

Eight Turkish police officers have been wounded in an explosion in Türkiye's southeast.

The explosion occurred as a bus transporting police officers was passing by in Diyarbakir province.

Medical emergency teams and additional police personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene.

The wounded police officers have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the blast.

SOURCE:AA
