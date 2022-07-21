WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italian president dissolves parliament after Draghi's resignation
Italian president Sergio Matterella has dissolved parliament, clearing the way for an early election after PM Mario Draghi's resignation. Mario Draghi, once seen as the only person who could finally unify Italy, has resigned after just 18 months as prime minister. For the second time in a week, the man known as Super Mario, stepped down after a damaging vote of confidence and this time, it was accepted. Elections are expected this autumn as Italy prepares to take a significant step to the political right. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
Italian president dissolves parliament after Draghi's resignation
July 21, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us