WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention, a judicial panel within the Supreme Court rules, after the ex-leader was ousted last week by lawmakers and arrested on rebellion charges, igniting violent protests.
Peru court orders 18-month detention for ousted president Castillo
Police arrive to clear debris from a highway, placed by supporters of Pedro Castillo protesting his detention in Arequipa on December 15, 2022. / AP
December 16, 2022

A Peruvian judge has ordered ousted president Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him.

The judge's decision came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests. 

The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro ruled days after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps Peru's presidents from facing criminal charges.

Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday's virtual hearing, arguing it lacked "minimum guarantees." 

He was represented by a public defender.

READ MORE: Peru protesters converge at Congress to seek 'kidnapped' Castillo's release

People, government at loggerheads

Castillo's supporters began protesting last week after he was removed from power and taken into custody following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

The latest political crisis has only deepened the instability gripping the country, with six presidents coming and going in as many years.

Peru's Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court on Thursday that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge. 

Meanwhile, a large group of protesters — and police in riot gear — gathered in central Lima on Thursday evening.

The protesters were demanding Castillo's freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and members of Congress.

They have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru's tourist attractions.

READ MORE:Peru declares state of emergency amid deadly protests

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us