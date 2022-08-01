Italy's political crisis: what happens after Draghi?

After weeks of trying to hold his fractious governing coalition together, Mario Draghi has admitted defeat and resigned as Italy's Prime Minister. It seemed almost everyone wanted him to say, apart from members of his own government of national unity. So how did Italy's latest political crisis get so bad that even a leader as popular as Draghi couldn't carry on? Guests: Manlio Di Stefano Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelica Krystle Donati President of ANCE Giovani Lazio Edoardo Bressanelli Associate Professor, Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa