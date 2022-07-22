Tunisia prepares for referendum as economy crumbles

Tunisia's president, Kais Saied, has focused much of his tenure on remodeling the country's political system. On Monday, a national referendum will take place for people to have their say on his new constitution, but critics say he's failed to address a more pressing problem: the economy. Almost a quarter of the population lives on fewer than two dollars a day. TRT World's Claire Herriot reports from Tunis. #Tunisia #Referendum #TunisianEconomy