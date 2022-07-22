BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Uber’s dirty little secret - Uber Whistleblower tells all
Uber has been exposed! Thousands of documents were released to the Guardian newspaper and shared to media outlets around the world by whistleblower Mark Macgann, the company's former head of public policy. Uber Files exposes the shady tactics the company used to start its business all over the world, like secret meetings with politicians and the 'kill switch' tactic to hide data from authorities. Nexus speaks to Dean Starkman, a Senior Editor at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that compiled the report says Uber had unique access to prominent figures, Ritu Sarin led the Uber Files investigation in India for the Indian Express and says the company blamed their problems on the local government, and Stephan Swart, a former operations manager for Uber in South Africa says the tensions were really difficult to handle but Uber did try to alleviate the issues.
July 22, 2022
