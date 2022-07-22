BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pakistani rupee falls 7.6% against US dollar in two weeks
Spiraling global energy prices and a political crisis at home are taking a toll on Pakistan's economy. Hoping to shield consumers from high fuel prices, the government subsidized petrol and diesel for months. But that's depleted state coffers, and the domestic currency is quickly losing value against the US dollar and other major currencies. Khurram Schehzad is the founder of the start-up accelerator, Alpha Beta Core. He says while Pakistan has avoided defaulting on its foreign debt, a lot more needs to be done stabilize the local currency and economy. #Pakistan #PakistanEconomy #PakistaniRupee
Pakistani rupee falls 7.6% against US dollar in two weeks
July 22, 2022
Explore
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Trump defends Bondi amid MAGA backlash over Epstein files
North Korea offers full support to Russia on Ukraine: Kim Jong-un
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us