Farnborough Airshow kicks off after 4 years

The Farnborough International Airshow has opened its doors to visitors after a four-year hiatus. Aircraft manufacturers and airlines braved record temperatures in the UK to close sky-high deals. Let's take a closer look at this year's high flyers. For more on global aviation, we spoke to Fabrizio Poli, who is senior consultant at Orville Aviation and the founder of Biz Jet TV in Manchester, UK. #Farnborough #Aviation #AirTravel