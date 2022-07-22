WORLD
Kenya’s Upcoming Elections
In Kenya elections are often controversial, even violent. Previous polls have been marred by allegations of fraud and deadly clashes. So Kenyans are hoping next month's vote will be different. While four candidates will be on the ballot, the real battle is between former prime minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. Odinga is vying for the presidency for a fifth time, and even has the backing of his former rival and incumbent President Uhurru Kenyatta. Guests: Nerima Wako Ojiwa Executive Director of Siasa Place NGO Agnes Gitau Managing Partner at GBS Africa Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council's Africa Center
July 22, 2022
