Türkiye, UN, Ukraine, Russia Sign Landmark Deal to Resume Grain Exports in Black Sea

After months of negotiations, a deal between Türkiye, Ukraine and Russia that allows Ukraine to resume its grain exports has been reached. Hopes are high that this deal will finally lay to rest months of uncertainty about the world's food supply due to Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine. The grain will be allowed to reach world markets through the Black Sea and the Turkish Straits. We take a look at what impact will this deal have on global food supplies and will the parties stick to the agreement. Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador Spasimir Domaradzki Assistant Professor at the University of Warsaw