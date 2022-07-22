Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine sign landmark grain export deal

After months of intense negotiations, Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine have signed a landmark deal with the UN to allow grain exports to resume from Ukrainian ports. It's being hailed as a diplomatic victory. Turkiye mediated the agreement to allow millions of tonnes of grain to be transported through the Black Sea. Russia's blockade has led to global food shortages, high prices, and the risk of hunger for the world's poorest.