US army launches space unit in South Korea to counter DPRK threats
The launching of a space force unit will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia.
The US Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the US Space Force.
December 14, 2022

The United States military has launched a space force unit in South Korea that will help better detect ballistic missile launches from North Korea.

US Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said on Wednesday that the unit would enhance the US ability to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

"The US military is faster, better connected, more informed, precise and legal because of space," LaCamera told a ceremony at Osan Air Base in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek.

The US Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the US Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. It will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

Seoul and Washington are seeking to boost security cooperation to deter North Korea, which this year has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Bolstering space power

South Korea's air force also set up its own space unit this month to bolster its space power and operation capability together with the US Space Force.

US officials have expressed concerns over rising security activity in space by major rivals, including China's development of hypersonic weapons and Russia's test of anti-satellite technology last year.

Beijing has warned Seoul against joining a US-led global missile shield and criticised the THAAD US missile defence system installed in South Korea.

Seoul's defence ministry said the creation of the US space component had nothing to do with South Korea's participation in existing missile defence programmes.

Around 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea under a mutual defence treaty forged after the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The US Indo-Pacific Command and Central Command set up their space units last month in Hawaii and Florida.

