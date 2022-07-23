WORLD
Record temperatures in Europe force thousands to flee their homes
Welcome to #PlayBack! We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into current events from around the world. This week, we begin in Europe where people are feeling the heat as record temperatures, wildfires, and heatwaves are forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. We also look at the devastating impact of Russia's attack on Ukraine as international war crime prosecutors gather evidence against Russian forces. The presidents of Türkiye, Russia and Iran have met to discuss peace in the Middle East amid ongoing regional conflicts. Finally we go to Gaza to see the struggles customers face when trying to buy goods online.
July 23, 2022
July 23, 2022
