WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye continues to engage with Russia, Ukraine to end conflict: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that Ankara's diplomatic efforts for achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region will bear fruit.
Türkiye continues to engage with Russia, Ukraine to end conflict: Erdogan
Erdogan med Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday in the western Turkmen city of Awaza. / AA
December 14, 2022

Türkiye continues its talks with both Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said during the first summit between leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

"We witnessed, along with the grain agreement and exchange of prisoners, the way to peace can be paved if diplomacy is given an opportunity,” Erdogan told a trilateral summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, on Wednesday mentioning Turkish-brokered agreements between the two sides.

"We continue our talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in this direction. Hopefully, we will first achieve a ceasefire and then lasting peace in our region."

Deepening cooperation

Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov met on Wednesday in the western Turkmen city of Awaza to address steps to further deepen cooperation between the three countries in various areas, particularly trade, energy, and transportation.

The Turkish leader also said the trio needs to start working on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets.

"We are ready to work on transferring electricity from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to our country," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said Turkmenistan's full membership in the Organization of Turkic States would strengthen the group. Since 2021, Turkmenistan has had observer status in the group.

READ MORE: Türkiye to press Russia and Ukraine on ending armed conflict: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us