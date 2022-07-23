18 dead after shoot out in Rio de Janeiro favela shooting

In Brazil, at least 18 people have died after a police raid in Rio de Janeiro. Security forces say they were targeting members of a criminal gang. An officer and a female bystander were among the dead, but the rest of the fatalities were alleged gang members. Human rights groups say police are more interested in killing suspects than arresting them. Daniel Padwick reports. #Brazil #policeshooting #gangs