July 23, 2022
Russian cruise missiles hit Black Sea port of Odessa
Ukraine's ability to resist a much larger force has surprised everyone. Lethal military support from abroad has been indispensable to Kyiv, but Moscow recently signalled its intention to expand the scope of its aims and push further into Ukrainian territory. A few hours ago, Ukrainian officials said Russian missiles targetted the country's main port of Odessa.
