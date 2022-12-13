A judge has ordered ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo to remain in custody, denying his appeal as authorities build a rebellion case against him, as protests widen and Mexico throws its weight behind Castillo.

Supreme Court Judge Cesar San Martin Castro's decision on Tuesday could further inflame violent protests across the Andean country, where people have been demanding Castillo's freedom, the resignation of his successor and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress.

Later this week, prosecutors plan to seek Castillo's continued detention for up to three years.

Castillo claimed during his hearing earlier on Tuesday that he is being "unjustly and arbitrarily detained" and thanked his supporters for their "effort and fight" since he was taken into custody.

"I will never renounce or abandon this popular cause that has brought me here," Castillo said.

Then, in an apparent reference to the violent protests over his ouster, he urged the national police and armed forces to "lay down their arms and stop killing this people thirsty for justice."

The judge interrupted him, telling Castillo to limit his remarks to legal arguments. He said he would rule on Castillo's detention later on Tuesday.

Castillo was detained on Wednesday after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

The Ombudsman's Office of Peru reported on Monday that seven people had died since the demonstrations began on Wednesday, including five on Monday.

All seven happened in rural, impoverished communities — strongholds for Castillo, a political neophyte and former schoolteacher of peasant roots.

Mexico recognises Castillo as president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, meanwhile, said that Mexico recognises Castillo as president of Peru.

Lopez Obrador said at a news conference that the decision behind Castillo's removal was grounded in anti-democratic flaws. He said the former school teacher was democratically elected and his term should be respected.

"The President won. The agreement states that the will of the people who elected him must be respected, recognising that he won democratically and that he cannot be removed from office. Although this (the ouster) is in the Peruvian Constitution, it has a problem, an anti-democratic flaw," said Lopez Obrador.

He denied his government would recognise Dina Boluarte, the president elected by Congress, as the legitimate leader, saying that recognition of presidents has served as a tool for legitimising leaders imposed by violent and undemocratic means, such as coups.

"There is no such thing as recognition in Mexican diplomacy. It is contrary to our foreign policy principles," he said.

Boluarte, Castillo's running mate and vice president, was swiftly sworn in Wednesday after Congress dismissed Castillo for "permanent moral incapacity."

