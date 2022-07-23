July 23, 2022
Public sceptical of president's referendum expanding his power
Another protest march has taken place in the Tunisian capital, two days before the country votes on a new constitutiion. 24 hours earlier, police used tear gas and pepper spray against a similar protest in Tunis. People are split on Monday's vote, which President Kais Saied says will move the country forward. Critics say it's 'undemocratic'.
