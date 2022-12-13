Türkiye will never compromise on terror attacks, the country's president has said, adding that he asked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take steps along these lines.

"It is not possible for Türkiye to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference in Ankara.

"We asked for Russia's support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria)," he continued.

Ankara will not "give a date" for anti-terrorism operations, it'll simply take action, he said.

Ankara has hinted at starting a ground operation in northern Syria after launching Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria in November, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in the region.

The operation was launched days after the terrorist group carried out a bomb attack on the popular Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and injuring 81.

After the air operation began on November 20, President Erdogan also signalled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the group's Syrian offshoot.

